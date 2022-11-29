November 30, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Sister City Committee ﻿Seeks Exchange Students

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District 

The Culver City Sister City Committee (CCSCC) is looking for eight students who are currently in eighth, ninth and 10th grade who are interested in participating in a student exchange program with our Sister City in Iksan City, South Korea. The committee is also looking for an adult chaperone to accompany the students.

The program is a homestay experience, which consists of a Culver City family hosting a high-school-age student in summer 2023 and then the Culver City student traveling to Iksan City in Summer 2024 for a homestay experience. The homestay in Korea will include activities and sightseeing, with great exposure to the Korean foods and culture. While the students are here in Culver City, they will visit The Wende Museum, Culver City Historical Society, Sony Studios and various City Departments as well as trips to Disneyland, Griffith Observatory, the beach and other sites in Southern California.

The program fosters international and intercultural understanding through exchange of high school students with the goal of educating our youth about different people and cultures. This opportunity is open to students who attend Culver City schools, live in Culver City or whose parents work in Culver City.

Applications are due on January 13, 2023

