Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how to join in the fun in this sponsored video.
Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event
Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant
November 23, 2022 Staff Report
$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed...
Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus
November 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana West LA has a new...
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Alfred Coffee
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Del Rey Location Planned for Coffee Commissary
November 9, 2022 Staff Report
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
