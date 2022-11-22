Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A VA campus. Now they are looking for blanket donations. Learn more in this video sponsored by Downtown Santa Monica.
State to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds
November 21, 2022 Staff Report
Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
Anti-Semitic Hate Flyers Distributed in Culver City
November 21, 2022 Staff Report
Sunday incident remains under investigation Anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Culver City over the weekend. According to the Culver City...
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Torrance Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes
November 20, 2022 Staff Report
Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam A South Bay...
Developer Looks to Build Five-Story Palms Apartment
November 20, 2022 Staff Report
Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units By Dolores Quintana Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the...
Local Veterans Sue VA for Failing to Build Housing on West Los Angeles VA Campus
November 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing $22,000 Worth of Laptops From Culver City Business
November 17, 2022 Staff Report
11 laptops recovered following Sunday robbery A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver...
Traci Park Declares Victory in LA City Council Race Over Erin Darling
November 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana West LA has a new...
Marina del Rey Location Planned for Alfred Coffee
November 16, 2022 Staff Report
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
Dr. Mitesh Popat Named CEO of Venice Family Clinic
Physician Dr. Mitesh Popat brings extensive experience in community health care to lead the clinic during a time of growth ...
Dan O’Brien, Freddy Puza Hold Lead in Culver City City Council Race
Puza now ahead of Denice Renteria in race for two open seats following Monday tally By Dolores Quintana Following a...
Man Arrested for Back to Back Armed Robberies of People in Their Cars
Man wanted for Culver City robberies arrested by Beverly Hills police A man was arrested last week for a series...
CCUSD Board Member Steve Levin Gives Some Final Remarks After Nine Years on the Board
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District From the November 8 Board of Education meeting, the Board would like...
