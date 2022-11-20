November 21, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Developer Looks to Build Five-Story Palms Apartment

Rendering: Breakform Design.

Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units

By Dolores Quintana

Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the works according to a set of plans that The Palms Neighborhood Council has shared with the world as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The proposed site is at 3676-3704 S. Kelton Avenue near Venice Boulevard. The project would include an underground parking area for 26 vehicles and would contain 43 one or two-bedroom units. 

This project has not yet been added to the Palms Planning Department’s official list of case files but, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the proposed project will be granted entitlements related to density bonus incentives to allow the building to rise to five stories despite zoning ordinances in the area. Per this agreement, 11 of the apartments will have to be reserved as very low-income level housing. 

The project at 3676-3704 S. Kelton Avenue is being designed by Breakform Design and according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building will have a metal exterior and a rooftop amenity deck included in the contemporary low-rise structure and that LG Alliance Corporation owns the land and proposed the development’s plan.

