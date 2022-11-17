Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing $22,000 Worth of Laptops From Culver City Business

11 laptops recovered following Sunday robbery

A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver City business.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Sunday around 8:05 a.m. officers responded to a business located at 5895 Blackwelder Street regarding a burglary alarm. Officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search but were unable to locate any suspects.

“Officers learned that there were numerous laptops stolen from multiple offices within the business. Officers were provided with a picture of the suspect as he was seen walking inside the business from surveillance footage,” the CCPD said. “As the officers continued collecting evidence from within the business, their partners responded to a large homeless encampment, near the business to conduct a walkthrough and contacted a subject, who they believed matched the surveillance footage.”

During the investigation, CCPD officers located multiple laptops matching the description provided by the reporting party, who responded and confirmed the items were stolen from the business.

According to the CCPD, a total of 11 laptops were recovered, valued at $22,000.

The suspect was transported and booked at CCPD without incident.