November 14, 2022

Another Expansion Planned for LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

Rendering: Woods Bagot.

Project will include eight passenger gates

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the works for the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

LAWA’s plan for the Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSCS) project at LAX went before the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Commission (CAC) on November 9 for a design review. This project is part of the West Gates Complex which opened last year. LAX is undergoing a $14.5 billion capital improvement project which will include an automated people mover, the renovations of terminals and the construction of new passenger transportation centers. 

The designer of this new project is Woods Bagot, and part of the statement to the CAC says, as quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, “The design was developed to coexist sympathetically with both TBIT and MSC, both of which feature expressive repeating roof motifs. Given the much smaller scale of MSC South, particularly compared to MSC, expressing the modular nature of the building with repeating brise-soleil, inflected to respond the adjoining buildings, ensures a harmonious result that draws attention away from the industrial bulk of the hangar beyond.”

The MSCS project is planned as an L-shaped structure with two stories and a total of eight gates that would be able to accommodate aircraft with narrow bodies only. The project will replace the eight-gate terminal to the east of Terminal 8 according to the LAWA website. The project’s design has a “more modest look”, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, and connects to the concourse of the West Gates on its second floor. It will be made of pre-engineered pieces with exteriors made of glass, masonry, metal screens, and steel with aluminum sunshades dominating the design. 

The projected completion of the project is 2025. Other planned passenger gate improvements are an expansion of Terminal 1 and a new Terminal 9 located on Sepulveda Boulevard.

