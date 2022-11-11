Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it in this video.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
Skeletal Remains Found in Culver City Water Pipeline
November 11, 2022 Staff Report
Investigation underway by Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Skeletal remains were found in...
Dan O’Brien, Denice Renteria Hold Lead for Culver City City Council
November 10, 2022 Staff Report
Freddy Puza less than 100 votes behind Renteria following Thursday tally By Dolores Quintana While the tallying of the November...
Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin
November 10, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Del Rey Location Planned for Coffee Commissary
November 9, 2022 Staff Report
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Park Maintains Lead Over Darling in LA City Council District 11 Race
November 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
CCUSD’s Sponsor-A-Family December Holiday Program is Back!
November 8, 2022 Staff Report
Program will help support Culver City Unifed School District families in need Again this year, the Culver City Unifed School...
On-Demand Meeting Spots on The Westside Through New App
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Westside Food Bank Experiencing an Egg Emergency Due to Rising Costs and Avian Flu
November 7, 2022 Staff Report
Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...
Culver City Police Save Overdose Victim With Narcan
November 7, 2022 Staff Report
CCPD revive woman at TJ Maxx over the weekend Culver City police saved a woman who was not breathing over...
Teen Who Went Missing in West Los Angeles Returns Home Safely
November 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments
November 4, 2022 Staff Report
Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...
New Renderings for Nine-Unit Townhome Development in Culver City
November 4, 2022 Staff Report
4051-4055 Jackson Avenue project under review By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Planning Commission has taken another look at a...
