The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building built in the 1920s.
Review Board Shares Plans for Reduced Size Development on Arizona
Palms Development Calls for 104 Apartments
November 4, 2022 Staff Report
Wiseman Residential planning project at 3557 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential will be beginning a new project...
New Renderings for Nine-Unit Townhome Development in Culver City
November 4, 2022 Staff Report
4051-4055 Jackson Avenue project under review By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Planning Commission has taken another look at a...
Beachside Bliss at Luxury Westside Hotel
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
$40 Million Loan Secured for Del Rey Apartment Development
October 29, 2022 Staff Report
Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...
Mixed-Use Development With 47 Apartments Planned for Palms
October 28, 2022 Staff Report
Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
Column: Excess School Lands for Teacher Housing?
October 22, 2022 Staff Report
By Tom Elias, Columnist Do voters want more teachers living in their communities, even if it means a little more...
