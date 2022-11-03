November 4, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

18-Year-Old Last Seen Monday in West LA

18-year-old Andrew Wright who has been missing since October 31. Photos: GoFundMe.

By Sam Catanzaro

A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing since Monday. He was last seen in West Los Angeles on Federal Avenue. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Wright was last seen on October 31 around 6 p.m. on the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard. Wright, a senior at Pali High, is 5’11”, 190 pounds, has black hair, black eyes and both ears pierced with silver crosses. He was last seen in a Mad Hatter Halloween costume consisting of a black suede suit jacket, dark grey pants, black dress shoes, a maroon shirt and a grey vest. 

A GoFundMe has been set up to help bring Wright home safely. 

Andrew Wright (center) seen hours before he went missing, pictured in his Halloween he was last seen in.

“He does not do drugs or drink and loves his little brother and sister very much,” reads the GoFundMe. “Andrew has a kind a generous heart. He can be really hard on himself and holds a lot inside. He has not had the easiest ride in life, especially recently, and is suffering from depression due to circumstances beyond his control.”

The GoFundMe includes a photo (see above) Wright’s mother took of him and his siblings in their Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween costume less than an hour before he went missing.

Anybody who sees Wright should contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

