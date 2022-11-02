Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard

By Susan Payne

This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20 years of Kickin’ Cancer, a 5K Run, Walk, and Stroll that raises funds and awareness for women facing ovarian and breast cancers.

The Annual Kickin’ Cancer 5K and Women’s Wellness Expo will take place on Nov. 13 with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. sharp on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood, LA. Community members interested in taking part can register, fundraise, and boost awareness by visiting www.kickincancer.com.

Amy Cohen Epstein, the President and Executive Director of the Foundation, was only 21 when her mom, Lynne Cohen, passed away from a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Epstein started the Foundation five years later and has dedicated her life to providing at-risk women with the knowledge and clinical support needed to take action proactively, catch cancer early, prevent it altogether, and fight it hard.

“This is the 25th year anniversary of my mom’s passing and people still look at me with wet eyes and say, ‘I miss your mom, I think about her every day,’” Epstein said. “We had to do something to honor her legacy of giving back. She was a doer. She thought about others way more than herself even in her last days.”

Every dollar raised at the Kickin’ Cancer Run, Walk, and Stroll funds a national network of Lynne Cohen Preventative Care Clinics serving women and families at increased risk for ovarian and breast cancers. These clinics are highly specialized, innovative women’s care facilities that unite research, screening and clinical care for women who are at high risk for cancer. Through the Lynne Cohen Foundation, patients receive comprehensive cross-disciplinary care and have access to the latest clinical trials, genetic testing and psychosocial counseling.

Two-time Emmy winner and Fox 11 News Anchor Marla Tellez will co-host the event with Epstein, bringing her passion for strengthening the community, promoting health, and empowering women.

Kickin’ Cancer is a non-competitive 5K Walk or Run and Women’s Wellness Expo complete with giveaways, fitness activities and entertainment, and a kids’ corner featuring a bounce house and prizes. This year, a Kickin’ Cancer Tribute Wall will honor and remember all those touched by cancer.

“During the pandemic, many at-risk women put off their regular screenings out of fear or financial hardship. We stand in solidarity with our community – especially those who are vulnerable and underserved,” said Epstein.

Runners and walkers from 60 different counties have bonded together against cancer during the 20 years Kickin’ Cancer has been held.

“I challenge someone to tell me they have not been affected by cancer and they don’t know a woman in their life who has been affected,” Epstein said. “This event is incredibly bonding and inspiring. It’s vivacious and in Brentwood, where my mom lived so much of her life.”

During the walk’s first year, Epstein said she knew everyone there, but as the years passed and the event became more widely known, Kickin’ Cancer grew.

“It’s people from greater Los Angeles and beyond who are there because of the mission, the work we do with our preventative care clinics, and their families. Our work in preventing cancer is what’s made the Foundation successful and allowed us to stick around,” Epstein said.

The run, beginning at 11620 San Vicente Blvd., starts at 9 a.m. and the festivities conclude around 11 a.m. on Nov. 13. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Individual and team fundraising awards will be given out to top finishers.

Learn more and register at www.kickincancer.com.