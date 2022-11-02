November 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard

By Susan Payne

This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20 years of Kickin’ Cancer, a 5K Run, Walk, and Stroll that raises funds and awareness for women facing ovarian and breast cancers. 

The Annual Kickin’ Cancer 5K and Women’s Wellness Expo will take place on Nov. 13 with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. sharp on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood, LA. Community members interested in taking part can register, fundraise, and boost awareness by visiting www.kickincancer.com.

Amy Cohen Epstein, the President and Executive Director of the Foundation, was only 21 when her mom, Lynne Cohen, passed away from a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Epstein started the Foundation five years later and has dedicated her life to providing at-risk women with the knowledge and clinical support needed to take action proactively, catch cancer early, prevent it altogether, and fight it hard. 

“This is the 25th year anniversary of my mom’s passing and people still look at me with wet eyes and say, ‘I miss your mom, I think about her every day,’” Epstein said. “We had to do something to honor her legacy of giving back. She was a doer. She thought about others way more than herself even in her last days.”

Every dollar raised at the Kickin’ Cancer Run, Walk, and Stroll funds a national network of Lynne Cohen Preventative Care Clinics serving women and families at increased risk for ovarian and breast cancers. These clinics are highly specialized, innovative women’s care facilities that unite research, screening and clinical care for women who are at high risk for cancer. Through the Lynne Cohen Foundation, patients receive comprehensive cross-disciplinary care and have access to the latest clinical trials, genetic testing and psychosocial counseling. 

Two-time Emmy winner and Fox 11 News Anchor Marla Tellez will co-host the event with Epstein, bringing her passion for strengthening the community, promoting health, and empowering women.

Kickin’ Cancer is a non-competitive 5K Walk or Run and Women’s Wellness Expo complete with giveaways, fitness activities and entertainment, and a kids’ corner featuring a bounce house and prizes. This year, a Kickin’ Cancer Tribute Wall will honor and remember all those touched by cancer. 

“During the pandemic, many at-risk women put off their regular screenings out of fear or financial hardship. We stand in solidarity with our community – especially those who are vulnerable and underserved,” said Epstein. 

Runners and walkers from 60 different counties have bonded together against cancer during the 20 years Kickin’ Cancer has been held. 

“I challenge someone to tell me they have not been affected by cancer and they don’t know a woman in their life who has been affected,” Epstein said. “This event is incredibly bonding and inspiring. It’s vivacious and in Brentwood, where my mom lived so much of her life.”

During the walk’s first year, Epstein said she knew everyone there, but as the years passed and the event became more widely known, Kickin’ Cancer grew.

“It’s people from greater Los Angeles and beyond who are there because of the mission, the work we do with our preventative care clinics, and their families. Our work in preventing cancer is what’s made the Foundation successful and allowed us to stick around,” Epstein said. 

The run, beginning at 11620 San Vicente Blvd., starts at 9 a.m. and the festivities conclude around 11 a.m. on Nov. 13. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Individual and team fundraising awards will be given out to top finishers.

Learn more and register at www.kickincancer.com.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps Invites Seniors to a Coffee and Canvas Event

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

Event planned for Thursday, November 10th The Culver Steps will host Coffee and Canvas, a special event for senior citizens,...
News

West LA Man Sentenced to 216 Months in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility  A West Los...

Photo: Citizen App
News

4 Workers Sickened, Including 1 in Critical Condition, After Carbon Dioxide Leak at LAX

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

One person in critical condition following Monday morning incident Four workers took ill, one critically, following an accidental release of...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

$40 Million Loan Secured for Del Rey Apartment Development

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development With 47 Apartments Planned for Palms

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...

Photo: eataly.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Westside Neighborhoods Experiencing Alarming Uptick in Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR