The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica Auctions.

News, Video
Life and Arts, Video

Live Art Auction At Santa Monica Auctions This Sunday

November 1, 2022

November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments Signed by Newsom

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

$40 Million Loan Secured for Del Rey Apartment Development

October 29, 2022

October 29, 2022

Project will bring 49 units to 4339 and 4367 Berryman Avenue By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have two new...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development With 47 Apartments Planned for Palms

October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022

Project at 9431 Venice Boulevard would include 47 apartments and 2,000-square-foot restaurant. By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use apartment structure...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...
Food & Drink, Video

Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat

October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante

October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...

Photo: eataly.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week

October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022

Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Westside Neighborhoods Experiencing Alarming Uptick in Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...

Left to right: Chuck Lorre, Gina Yashere, Liz Forer, Billy Gardell Folake Olowofoyeku at Power of Us Event. Photo: David Crotty & Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
News, Upbeat Beat

Power of Us Event Honors Venice Family Clinic’s Outgoing CEO Elizabeth Benson

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

October 23 Celebration featured Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Gina Yashere and more Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center...

