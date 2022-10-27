October 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the stories that follow this iconic restaurant and bar. 
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

Related Posts
Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...

Photo: eataly.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Education, News, Video

Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on the Westside

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Crime, News, Video

Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
News, Video

Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...

Ribeye from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

