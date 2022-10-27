The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the stories that follow this iconic restaurant and bar.
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the stories that follow this iconic restaurant and bar.
LA Second Priciest U.S. City for Burger and Fries
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana One of America’s...
Beverly Hills to be Home for First West Coast Location of Dante
By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...
All You Can Eat Italian Food and Drink for Eataly’s 5th Birthday Celebration Next Week
Event set for November 3 with endless food, drinks and entertainment Eataly Los Angeles is hosting a five-year anniversary, all-you-can-eat...
Experience Historical Gems at Local Prop Shop Jadis
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Parents Claim Neglect After School is Closed Due to Water Damage
October 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Community Building Unveiled
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Endless Summer Haven on the Westside
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Staff Report
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...Read more
POPULAR
Historic Restaurant Tells Ghost Stories For a Halloween Treat
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...Read more