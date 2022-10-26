96-Year-Old Pens Handwritten Note to LAFD Thanking Firefighters

By LAFD Spokesperson Amy Bastman

On April 6, 2022, Eileen Porch experienced an incident that would cause her to call 9-1-1 for assistance from your Los Angeles City Fire Department. Ms. Porch is a spirited ninety-six year old woman and former Air Force Reserve service member, deeply rooted in her Del Rey community on the Westside of Los Angeles. On the night of April 6th, she unfortunately slipped off the couch but was able to use her medical alert device to request assistance. Upon arrival, LAFD firefighters provided a medical evaluation and fortunately determined that she had no injuries from the incident. It is what happened next that touched Eileen Porch to the extent that she sent a handwritten note to the Fire Chief, Kristin Crowley, directly.

After firefighters assisted Ms. Porch from the floor, they carefully and compassionately ensured she was comfortable and secured her home for the evening. It was the care that these two firefighters took with Ms. Porch that we have the opportunity to thank these members, Firefighter/ Paramedic John McCord and Firefighter/ Paramedic Aaron Mann, for the positive impression that was made on Ms. Porch and the community we serve.