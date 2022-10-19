Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded even more, see what’s new in this video.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.
Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Los Angeles City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign
October 18, 2022 Staff Report
Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
LAPD Seek Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Wheelchair Bound Man in Mar Vista
October 18, 2022 Staff Report
LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Infamous Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City
Project would replace an existing parking lot By Dolores Quintana LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go...
Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Fallout Continues in LA City Council as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign
Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Staff Report
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend
October 13, 2022 Staff Report
BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company By Dolores Quintana A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City...
Following September Fire, Restaurateurs in Palms Strip Mall in Tough Spot
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet By...
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
