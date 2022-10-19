October 19, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded even more, see what’s new in this video.
.
.

Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Los Angeles City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Refuse to Resign

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O'Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings.
LAPD Seek Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Wheelchair Bound Man in Mar Vista

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are...
Infamous Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...

Rendering: Gensler
145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

Project would replace an existing parking lot  By Dolores Quintana LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go...
Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

During President Biden's visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing.
Fallout Continues in LA City Council as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

'Flight of Voices' artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.

Ribeye from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company  By Dolores Quintana A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Following September Fire, Restaurateurs in Palms Strip Mall in Tough Spot

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

William 'Bill' Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games.
Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

