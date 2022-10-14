145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City

Project would replace an existing parking lot

By Dolores Quintana

LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go before the Culver City Planning Commission this week as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

This project has been in the works for almost a year and the new complex will be located at

3817-3855 Watseka Avenue if approved. The plans are for a four-story building that would contain 145,831 square feet of office space. Underground, a three-level parking structure would hold 551 vehicles. Genlser is the designer of record and the designer’s renderings call for a glass and concrete exterior with a sawtooth roofline.

Indoors, the structure would have high ceilings, amenity decks and balconies, and “mass timber elements.” The estimated time of construction on the project is 2024. The developers are hoping to lease the building, once completed, to a single tenant.