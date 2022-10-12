October 12, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16

It’s time to lace up those running shoes! After two years of being virtual, the Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk is now back in person, returning to Santa Monica’s Ocean View Park this weekend. 

The event is set to take place on Sunday, October 16 at Ocean View Park, located at 2701 Bernard Way along Ocean Front Walk. Event registration and check-in will begin at 12 p.m., followed by live entertainment and activities from 1-2 p.m. At 2 p.m. the walk will start. The event will wrap up at 3:30 p.m. with an after party.  

Westside Food Bank’s goal is to raise more than $125,000 to help provide nutritious food to people in need in west Los Angeles County. Every $1 donated during the event will provide four meals for the community. 

“The Hunger Walk is Westside Food Bank’s signature event — we don’t hold an annual gala, so this is the main opportunity for our community to gather together and show support for our neighbors in need,” said Westside Food Bank’s President and CEO Genevieve Riutort. “It’s an equal opportunity event! We welcome people of all ages from those in strollers to those using walkers and everyone in-between — you can even bring your dog! I hope everyone in the community will come celebrate our return to an in-person event!” 

People can also text “WSFBHUNGER” to 50155 to help contribute to the overall goal. 

All walkers — in-person and virtual — will get a free T-shirt and swag bag for their participation in the walk. Participants can sign up for free on Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk website or visit wsfb.org/hunger-walk. Those who pick the virtual option will have set days/times to pick up their T-shirt and swag bag.

A virtual version of the Walk is also running from through October 16. Those participating virtually will have multiple days to finish the 5K and wrap up on the same day as the in-person event.

For more information, visit Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk website

Founded in 1981 by the Westside Ecumenical Council — a coalition of Westside social service agencies — Westside Food Bank is an independent, non-governmental, nonprofit organization, providing food for more than 150,000 people across the Westside. WSFB partners with more than 65 social service agency programs to distribute 4.75 million pounds of food annually. Such programs include food pantries, preschool/after-school programs, domestic violence shelters, senior citizen meal and grocery delivery programs, bridge housing facilities and more. 

“Our mission is to end hunger in our communities by providing access to free, nutritious food through food acquisition and distribution, and by engaging the community and advocating for a strong food assistance network,” the organization says. “The majority of our food goes to housed people who need help to afford groceries.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Kimberley Wong.
News, Upbeat Beat

Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15 Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Brandishing Gun at Mar Vista Bowling Alley

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
News, Video

Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

LA City Council District 11 race intensifies  By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
News

Los Angeles City Council in Crisis Following Leaked Recording of Racist Comments by Councilmembers

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
News, Real Estate

Eviction Moratorium Set to End in Coming Months for Los Angeles

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...

3659-3663 S. Motor Avenue, seen in 2020. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

68-Unit Apartment Underway in Palms on Site of Former Montessori School

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

Construction continues at 3659 South Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana Construction on the new structure at 3659 South Motor Avenue...
News, Real Estate

Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With...
News

Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone  By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Crime, News

Three Men Charged in $2.6 Million Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Theft

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

A federal grand jury this week indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Suspect remains at large in connection to October 5 incident A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in...

Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR