Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration is now open! Over the course of two days, campers will learn how to wear personal protective equipment, climb ladders, pull fire hose, learn Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and more.

The mission of the CCFD Girls Camp is to introduce young adults, ages 14-18, to a career in public safety. The program is designed to provide individuals with a realistic hands-on introduction to firefighting and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) skills. Over the course of two days, campers will learn how to wear personal protective equipment, climb ladders, pull fire hose, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and more. Each student will be supervised by firefighters in a safe and physically challenging environment, with an emphasis on building self-confidence and fortitude.

Camp Activities Include

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donning/doffing

Aerial ladder climb

CPR/AED/First Aid

Forcible entry

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) donning/doffing

Introduction to power tools

Hose handling

Fire extinguishers overview

The CCFD Girls Camp is a free camp. All teens, ages 14-18, are welcome to attend. Participants must register in advance. The camp will take places at Culver City Fire Department Training Facility locate at 9275 Jefferson Boulevard. A parent/guardian must sign campers in and out of camp each day.

Each camper will be provided with, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to use while at camp, water, Gatorade and lunch. Each camper is required to bring workout attire and a water bottle. No spaghetti straps, strapless/tube tops, baggy clothes, open toe shoes and allowed.

For more information and to resister, visit https://www.culvercityfd.org/Fire-Services/EmploymentVolunteer-Opportunities/Becoming-a-Firefighter/CCFD-Girls-Camp