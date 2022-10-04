Man on Scooter Throws Fire Extinguisher at Woman’s Head in West Los Angeles

Suspect remains at large wanted for Saturday incident on Pico Boulevard

A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a man on scooter in West Los Angeles threw a fire extinguisher at the victim, striking her on the back of the head

The incident took place on the 11500 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday around 11 a.m., near the bar Sorry Not Sorry.

The victim’s boyfriend told NBCLA that a man on a scooter yelled at her before throwing the fire extinguisher, hitting her on the back of her head.

The video footage obtained by NBC shows the woman falling to the ground and the suspect on the scooter making a U-turn and fleeing the scene.

“She goes unconscious for several moments, looks up, think it is perhaps something from a construction site that she was walking next to that fell and hit her on the head,” Dan Steinberg, the victim’s boyfriend, told NBC. “She looks down and notices a fire extinguisher laying there.”

As of Sunday the victim was recovering at a hospital.

No arrests were reported.

Anybody with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.