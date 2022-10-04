Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be part of the annual Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival this weekend.

The Culver City Arts District and Arts District Residents Association are proud to present this year’s rockin’ Art Walk & Roll Festival on Saturday, October 8th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Events will take place throughout Culver City Arts District, along Washington Boulevard, which will be closed to cars between Hutchinson Avenue and La Cienega Avenue.

The Festival will feature live music, beer garden, eclectic food, children’s activities and more! The open street format will also feature a designated test track that allows visitors to try out the latest electric bikes and scooters. Personal e-scooters, e-bikes, e-boards, or other e-rides are welcome as well.

Visit the Culver City Arts District website for more information about the Art Walk & Roll Festival including updated activations and musical performances.