Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy.
Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event
Culver City Chamber Supports O’brien and Renteria in November City Council Race
Submitted by the Culver City Chamber of Commerce Following a comprehensive and deliberative candidate selection process, the Culver City Chamber...
Naloxone to Be Made Available at All Culver City Unified K-12 Schools in Coming Weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health providing doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response...
Man on Scooter Throws Fire Extinguisher at Woman’s Head in West Los Angeles
Suspect remains at large wanted for Saturday incident on Pico Boulevard A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a...
Westchester Playa Community Coalition Uses Crowdfunding Site to Pay for Legal Challenge
Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...
Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Excavation Underway for Palms Mixed-Use Development
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a...
Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market
$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Police Seek Driver Wanted for Fatal 10 Freeway on-Ramp Hit-and-Run
Driver of black, 4-door sedan sought in connection to Sunday night collision Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are...
Masking Now Optional for LA Metro Trains and Buses
Masking no longer required at LAX as well By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
LA City Councilmembers Call for Audit of 2022 Homeless Count Results
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...
Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar
September 29, 2022 Staff Report
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...
Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations
September 28, 2022 Staff Report
13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana...
