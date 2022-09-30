October 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market

Photo: The MLS

$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property 

A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic Sierra Towers building, in 1960 is now up for sale in Beverly Hills as reported by The Robb Report

Located at 703 N Canon, it is a mid-century structure in the Japanese Minka style, that has been listed for sale for $12.99 million. 

The home’s listing describes it and says, “Transcend into zen opulence in this stunningly preserved mid-century Japanese Minka on an expansive lot in the heart of Beverly Hills…703 N Canon offers 7,500 square feet of awe-inspiring interior living space. With six en suite bedrooms and a multifunctional upper-level loft, the floor plan contrasts traditional Japanese forms with a vernacular that is firmly modern. Enter the circle driveway where clean lines and period hardware beckon you inside. A serene garden courtyard sets a tranquil tone with cascading koi pond and contemplative landscaping. Off the entry, a formal living room with a suspended mantle fireplace, exposed wood-beamed ceiling, and shoji screens open to reveal calming views to the garden.”

Stephanie Younger of Compass, the listing agent, said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “This unique compound [has] an impressive architectural pedigree,” 

The listing continues the description of the home and says, “A chef-worthy kitchen boasts a large center island, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. The adjacent formal dining room provides the perfect gourmet setting, complemented by wine stored in the secure cellar and tasting room. Make your way to the lounge and family room, where a sunken bar with and Capiz light fixtures radiate 1960s Hollywood glamour. A double-sided fireplace connects to the home library with serene vistas to the atrium. On the main level, the north wing features hand carved skylight screens throughout the hallway, leading to six en suite bedrooms – each with outdoor access and ample closet space.”

The home is located on a 0.63 acre lot and is located close to the corner of North Canon and Elevada street in the Flats area of Beverly Hills.

Stephanie Younger of the Compass Group holds the listing and you can view that listing here.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Crime, News, Transportation

Police Seek Driver Wanted for Fatal 10 Freeway on-Ramp Hit-and-Run

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Driver of black, 4-door sedan sought in connection to Sunday night collision Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are...
News, Transportation

Masking Now Optional for LA Metro Trains and Buses

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

Masking no longer required at LAX as well  By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
News

LA City Councilmembers Call for Audit of 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently  By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Host Fifth Annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” Next Week

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Two iconic brands team up to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation By Sam Catanzaro Next week two...

Photo: Facebook (@lovecoffeebar).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista Location Coming Soon for Love Coffee Bar

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop  By Dolores Quintana Love Coffee Bar, a Santa...

Photo: ramenking.co
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Monterey Park’s Ramen King Opening Westside Locations

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey  By Dolores Quintana...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Artist Laureate Program Deadline Is in Two Weeks

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Deadline to Apply is October 10, 2022 at 5:00PM Calling all artists who live and work in Culver City! Culver...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...

FBI agents, along with investigators from the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, prepare to execute one of 25 search warrants carried out in the early morning hours of January 20, 2022, as part of the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Photo: FBI.
Crime, News

Beverly Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge for Setting up Fake Companies to Steal Over $6 Million in COVID Small Business Loans

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes pleads  guilty to one count of wire fraud A Beverly Hills man – whose sons pleaded...

Photo: Citizen App
News, Transportation

LAFD Put Out Expo Line Fire

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

No injuries reported in Thursday afternoon incident.  The LAFD made quick work putting out a grass fire that broke out...

The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.
News

Cyclist Killed in Mar Vista After Being Hit by Car

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle...
Real Estate, Video

50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice..Video brought to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR