Canon Drive Japanese Minka Home Designed by Jack Charney Hits Market

$12.9 million price tag for Beverly Hills property

A home designed by Jack A. Charney, known internationally for his iconic Sierra Towers building, in 1960 is now up for sale in Beverly Hills as reported by The Robb Report.

Located at 703 N Canon, it is a mid-century structure in the Japanese Minka style, that has been listed for sale for $12.99 million.

The home’s listing describes it and says, “Transcend into zen opulence in this stunningly preserved mid-century Japanese Minka on an expansive lot in the heart of Beverly Hills…703 N Canon offers 7,500 square feet of awe-inspiring interior living space. With six en suite bedrooms and a multifunctional upper-level loft, the floor plan contrasts traditional Japanese forms with a vernacular that is firmly modern. Enter the circle driveway where clean lines and period hardware beckon you inside. A serene garden courtyard sets a tranquil tone with cascading koi pond and contemplative landscaping. Off the entry, a formal living room with a suspended mantle fireplace, exposed wood-beamed ceiling, and shoji screens open to reveal calming views to the garden.”

Stephanie Younger of Compass, the listing agent, said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “This unique compound [has] an impressive architectural pedigree,”

The listing continues the description of the home and says, “A chef-worthy kitchen boasts a large center island, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. The adjacent formal dining room provides the perfect gourmet setting, complemented by wine stored in the secure cellar and tasting room. Make your way to the lounge and family room, where a sunken bar with and Capiz light fixtures radiate 1960s Hollywood glamour. A double-sided fireplace connects to the home library with serene vistas to the atrium. On the main level, the north wing features hand carved skylight screens throughout the hallway, leading to six en suite bedrooms – each with outdoor access and ample closet space.”

The home is located on a 0.63 acre lot and is located close to the corner of North Canon and Elevada street in the Flats area of Beverly Hills.

Stephanie Younger of the Compass Group holds the listing and you can view that listing here.