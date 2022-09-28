September 28, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m.

Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On Wednesday, October 5, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and Can’t Even Comedy host Stand Up for Pups, a dog-friendly comedy show to support animal rescue.

During the evening, PetSpace will transform its Barks and Rec play yard into the West Side’s premier comedy venue, welcoming acclaimed comedians Melissa Villaseñor (most recently of SNL), Ian Bagg, Claire Santangelo, Malik B, Sam Taha, and Julia Austin, alongside host Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH.

Can’t Even Comedy is an L.A.-based stand up comedy company founded by husband and wife team Maxwell and Caitlin Benson. They have been lauded by the Los Angeles Times as well as featured in their roundup of “The 60 Best Places to See Stand-Up Comedy in L.A.” Can’t Even Comedy currently entertains audiences at biweekly events on the rooftop of Mama Shelter Hotel in Hollywood, where they host dog adoption events with PetSpace on the first Tuesday of each month. As they explain on their website, “There are few events (if any) in Los Angeles that can offer comedy, dining, drinks, music, and dogs.”

A portion of ticket sales will go towards the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund, which supports PetSpace’s work with the most vulnerable animals in the shelter system: those who face significant medical needs that serve as barriers to adoption.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace at 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista, CA 90094

