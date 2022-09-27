September 28, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region

Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade Los Angeles-based elementary school is honored to welcome back scientist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace to Temescal Park Simon Meadow YMCA, along with over 500 students from across Los Angeles including groups from Jane’s Roots & Shoots youth program.

Dr. Jane Goodall started her landmark studies of chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania beginning in 1960. Her work with chimpanzees provided remarkable insights including that chimpanzees have personalities and profound intelligence, challenging existing ideas about what separated us from other animals. These insights transformed the scientific landscape and shaped an understanding globally that all living creatures are connected and that respect for all life on Earth is the key to protecting the world we all share.

In 1994, Dr. Goodall brought her wisdom and her inspirational message of hope to Temescal Park where she had a profound impact on Seven Arrows Founder, Margarita Pagliai, who, in turn, created a curriculum rich with science and humanity. Seven Arrows students participate in at least one Ethical Leadership Project prior to their graduation. These projects support causes related to conservation, animal preservation, and peace. Seven Arrows students are taught to think about the world beyond themselves.

Now, 28 years later, Seven Arrows is thrilled to partner with Dr. Goodall and Jane’s Roots & Shoots youth program. The Jane Goodall Institute and Dr. Goodall’s global Roots & Shoots program works to inspire a new generation of changemakers like Jane to make a difference for people, animals, and the environment. Roots & Shoots supports tens of thousands of young people in over 65 countries worldwide, providing young people the skills, network, and agency to create positive change in their communities and globally.

Los Angeles is also the new home to one of the first new Roots & Shoots Basecamps. The Roots & Shoots philosophy acknowledges that local people are the most connected to and dependent on healthy community environments. Roots & Shoots is about local ownership of the process of making a positive impact. Basecamps provide an important in-person layer on top of the existing national model to empower local communities to support each other on projects that reflect their values, needs, historical sensitivities, deep knowledge and desire to work together with others. Atlanta will also serve as one of the new basecamp cities growing across the U.S.

“We are honored to welcome back Dr. Jane Goodall to Seven Arrows and touched that she entrusted our school to create a Los Angeles-wide community event including children from public and private schools throughout the city. We are excited to hear her share her message of hope with an entirely new generation of young people” says Head of School and Founder, Margarita Pagliai.  

“Inspiring hope through action is the essence of Dr. Jane Goodall’s legacy. She is a beacon of light for all of us, guiding and inspiring us to harness the power within to make a difference in the world around us. She reminds us that every individual matters and each one of us makes a difference” added Ms. Pagliai.

Special thanks to sponsor Delta Airlines for helping make this event possible, and to dublab, a radio and media nonprofit, for helping us share this event with Los Angeles at large. 

LOS ANGELES SCHOOLS ATTENDING THE EVENT

The Accelerated School – 116 East Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90011
CG Jung (Jungian Children’s Center) – 10349 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences – 1714 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Frostig School – 971 N Altadena Dr, Pasadena, CA 91107
Katella High School – 2200 E. Wagner Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806
Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles – 3261 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
New Roads School – 3131 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Seven Arrows Elementary – 15240 La Cruz Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
SoLa Impact – 1000 E 60th St, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Pasadena High School – 2925 E Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Wildwood School – 11811 Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Windward School – 11350 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Brentwood School – 100 S Barrington Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Loyola High School of Los Angeles – 1901 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90006
Kinetic Academy Charter School – 721 Utica Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Carson Street Elementary School – 61 Carson St, Carson, CA 90745
Alfred B. Nobel Charter Middle School – 9950 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA 91324
Ocean Charter School – 12870 Panama St, Los Angeles, CA 90066

ADDITIONAL ATTENDEES

  • Palisades Forestry, TreePeople, Bio Citizen LA, the YMCA, World Space Foundation, Resilient Palisades, Cleaner Greener Whittier, Wolf Connection
