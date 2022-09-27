Culver City Artist Laureate Program Deadline Is in Two Weeks

Deadline to Apply is October 10, 2022 at 5:00PM

Calling all artists who live and work in Culver City!

Culver City continues to expand its recognition of the importance of the arts and the many creative artists who are committed to developing their art forms, enriching our community with their exhibits, performances, presentations, and service. The program is a collaboration between the City of Culver City — the City Council and Cultural Affairs Commission — and Culver City Arts Foundation.

The Artist Laureate Award will provide access, recognition, and a stipend of $20,000 in support of the artist. An additional $10,000 is available for supplies and related costs. The award will recognize artistic excellence, support the continuing development of the artist’s work, and spotlight the important role individual artists play in contributing to a vibrant, equitable and healthy community, enriching the city’s creative economy, and positively impacting the quality of life for people of all ages.

Funding is made possible by the City’s percent for art program and a grant from the Culver City Arts Foundation, dedicated to supporting the arts in Culver City.

The City will appoint for a two-year term an individual artist from one of three arts discipline categories—fine and visual arts, performing arts, and literary arts—to serve as cultural ambassador and advocate for the arts within Culver City.

Visit the Application Page for eligibility, review criteria, and important dates.

Submitted by the City of Culver City