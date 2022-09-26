Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.
.
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
Mixed-Use Development Slated to Replace Palms Laundromat
Valley-based real estate development firm looks to bring 58 units to 3363-3371 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana At 3363-3371...
123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Underway in Del Rey
Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...
Framing Begins for Sawtelle Mixed-Use Development
Project will bring 51 units of housing and 939 square feet of retail to corner of Santa Monica and Barrington...
‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location
September 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
September 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant. Video sponsored by DPP
Palms 3838 Apartment Expansion Takes Shape
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...
Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle
September 16, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if...
2XU Malibu Triathlon Helps Raise $1Million For Children’s Hospital L.A
September 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
This weekend triathletes will come to Malibu to participate in the 2XU Malibu Triathlon. Learn more in this video brought...
The ‘New Bar’ in Town Offers Non-Alcoholic Options For Cocktail Lovers
September 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently opened bottle shop, New Bar, offers unique non-alcoholic wine, beer, and spirits. Learn more in this video brought to...
Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research
September 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...
Mar Vista Mixed-Use Development Almost Done
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...
Former Friar’s Club Property Being Redeveloped Into Luxury Condos
September 9, 2022 Staff Report
The Rosewood Residences coming to 9900 Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The Friar’s Club in Beverly Hills is no...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Report
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
