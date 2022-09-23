123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Underway in Del Rey

Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres

By Dolores Quintana

Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with the plan to use the site to fulfill the off-site affordable housing requirements at two of their other market rate planned projects in the area.

The property at 4204 through 4230 Glencoe Avenue in Del Rey, which is owned by the Bramore Group, has had the commercial buildings on the site demolished recently to make way for an office building campus as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The former buildings were originally built in the 1920s and 1950s.

This new office campus would be composed of three office buildings that would come with a central courtyard and a number of paseos. The plans for the campus have already been approved and would be composed of almost 122,000 square feet of office space and, as a mixed-use campus, 1,500 square feet of retail business space along with a parking lot that is required by the current city codes.

The campus has been dubbed 42XX and is being designed by Rios in partnership with Holmes Structures. The entire project site would cover three acres total and would be built with mass timber, steel and concrete. The design calls for half of the campus’ footprint to be open to the sky and come with full-grown trees to shade the outside areas.

The offices are expected to have private entries for each business with outside stairwells and corridors, open-air parking and restrooms that operate through a touchless system. The area in which this project will be built used to be industrial but has since been redeveloped into a residential neighborhood with condominiums and loft apartments throughout the last twenty years.