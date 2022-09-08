LAFD Prevents Fire on 13th-Story of Sawtelle From Spreading

LAFD crews put out Wednesday morning fire in just 20 minutes

By Sam Catanzaro

LAFD crews prevented a fire within a unit on the 13th story of a luxury Sawtelle apartment complex from spreading to the rest of the building.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. at 2435 S Sepulveda Boulevard, the Linea Apartments.

It took 40 LAFD firefighters 20 minutes to “access, confine and fully extinguish a kitchen fire held-in-check by fire sprinklers within one apartment unit on the 6th floor of a 13-story apartment building,” said an LAFD spokesperson.

The LAFD reported no injuries as a result of the fire. The Department has not yet determined the cause of the fire.