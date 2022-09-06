Culver High Students Earn Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications

Eight Culver City High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Among the Centaur honorees are:

Ariana Moss: National Hispanic Recognition Award

Elizabeth Davis: National African American Recognition Award

Evangelia Garza: National Hispanic Recognition Award

Ilana Reyes: National Hispanic Recognition Award

Kidest Mebratu: National African American Recognition Award

Samuel Atanaw: National African American Recognition Award

Sandra Barry: National African American Recognition Award

Shawn Jerry: National African American Recognition Award

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”