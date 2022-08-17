August 18, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Chicken Tender Festival Coming to Beverly Hills This Weekend

Photo: Instagram (Go Go Bird).

Tenderfest happening at the Wallis Annenberg Center this Saturday

By Dolores Quintana 

Tenderfest is coming to Beverly Hills at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9390 North Santa Monica Blvd on August 20. The event’s description says, “TENDERFEST IS BACK AND BIGGER THAN EVER !!! We’ve got your favorite comfort food in all styles, shapes and sizes. We’ve collaborated with the worlds best chicken spots like Willie Mae’s, Raising Canes, Howlin’ Rays, Delilah, Original Dinos Famous Chicken, Daring and LA’s Go Go Bird to bring you tenders in classic nostalgic style, off the charts spices, and unexpected flavor combinations.”

Additionally, the website says, “Not to mention our lineup of top celebrity chefs like Tim Hollingsworth, Marc Iacono, Nyesha Arrington, Nobu Restaurants and more go head-to-head to compete in the National ConTender Championships for Best Tender where you’ll get to experience their custom recipes first hand.”

Speaking of celebrity chefs, the best chicken tender restaurant on the Westside, chef Brandon Kida’s Go Go Bird, located in Culver City in the Citizen Public Market, will be one of the competitors at Tenderfest. 

In an emailed statement, chef Kida said, ““Our Go Go Bird team is bringing its A-game to TenderFest! It’s going to be a fun day with awesome vendors and fried chicken super fans. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

The competition will be fierce and the festival will also include “very special dessert vendors and an all-you-can eat french fry station with the best fries in Los Angeles.” and have DJ sets from Zach Bia and friends. Best of all Tenderfest has teamed up with the Childrens Hospital of Los Angeles and they said, “we’ll be donating a portion of the proceeds to help fund our little friends in need.”

Admission tiers are as follows:

Children under five can attend the event for free
Children under 12 will be able to attend at a discounted ticket price

GA Tickets
Early Bird: $50 – Regular: $75
Time slots: 12pm-4pm / 4pm-8pm
Tickets Include:
•Admission to festival
•Unlimited Chicken Tenders
•Unlimited French Fries
•Unlimited Deserts
•2 Drink Tickets

VIP Tickets
Early Bird: $120 – Regular: $175
Time slots: 12pm-4pm / 4pm-8pm
Tickets incude:
•Admission to festival
•Access to Private VIP area
•Exclusive “Howlin’ Ray’s” Tenders
•Exclusive “Valerie Confections” Dessert 
•Exclusive Event Merchandise 
•Unlimited Chicken Tenders
•Unlimited French Fries
•Unlimited Deserts
•Unlimited Drinks / Cocktails
•Valet (only available for VIP)

