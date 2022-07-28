Man Robbed at Gun-Point After Using ATM in Culver City

Culver City police search for suspect wanted for stealing $1,000 from man on July 23

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a person at gunpoint who was using an ATM in Culver City.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 23, around 1:25 am, the officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at Chase Bank, located at 5670 Sepulveda Boulevard.

“Officers responded to the scene and met with the victim who explained that he withdrew money from the bank’s ATM. When he turned around, the suspect approached him while holding a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded his money. The victim said that he was in fear for his life and handed the money to the suspect who ran towards the suspect vehicle and fled in an unknown direction,” CCPD said.

According to police, the suspect stole $1,000 from the victim.

The suspect is described by the CCPD as a Black male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6’0, medium build, wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.

He was seen driving an older model gray Chrysler minivan with multiple dents along the front bumper and passenger side.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.