Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, July 23, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace will host Feline Frenzy, a marathon kitten adoption event at their Playa Vista campus.

“With a goal of finding forever homes for 50 kittens, PetSpace will devote the entire day to all things feline! Here in Southern California, warmer weather means an extended ‘kitten season’ – the time of year when the greatest number of kittens are born to unspayed mothers,” event organizers said.

Running from early spring through fall, kitten season can overwhelm shelters with underage kittens. Through Feline Frenzy, PetSpace seeks to spotlight the most vulnerable population entering the Los Angeles County and City shelters.

“The more adoptions that take place, the more space there will be to save even more cats! Not quite ready to adopt? Be our guest anyway! During the day, guests can learn about becoming a kitten foster from PetSpace’s Foster Program Coordinator, the whole family can enjoy fun kitten crafts and DIY cat toys, and local specialty vendors will be onsite selling kitten care essentials and more,” event organizers added.