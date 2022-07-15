July 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road

By Dolores Quintana 

The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price on an undeveloped property that he is selling from $34 million to $45 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. This parcel is located in Bel Air at 805 Nimes Place and Gilinski originally purchased it from Robert Shapiro, a Ponzi scheme ringleader who was convicted of that crime. The listing has been on the market since May of 2021 so it seems odd that Gilinski would raise the price after it has remained on the market, unsold, for this long. 

The listing’s description on the website of The Agency which is managed by Adam Rosenfeld and Jon Grauman says, “Located in arguably one of the most desirable areas in Los Angeles, this almost 1.3-acre flat lot offers endless opportunity. This is a rare opportunity to own the only available and permitted lot of its kind in lower Bel Air for a world class residence.”

Additionally, the listing states that the property is ready for development like so, “Site grading and retaining walls have largely been completed including excavation of a roughly 10,000-square-foot basement. The ready-to-build construction plans for a 40,000-square-foot home have been prepared by BULLI Architecture and Development which can be utilized on this one-of-a-kind trophy property. In addition, conceptual plans for a 27,500-square-foot home will be provided by acclaimed architects Woods and Dangaran.” The lot’s acreage is 1.292. 

While other undeveloped lot sales in the area seem promising, two of the other recent sales sold for much less and were properties connected to celebrity names, like the vineyard sold by Sylvester Stallone and the former property of the actress Elizabeth Taylor.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Sawtelle and Pico. Photo: Google.
News

Man Fatally Shot by Police in West Los Angeles

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

36-year-old Felipe Guerrero shot after running towards officer with knife last week By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally shot...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
News

Culver City Seeing Sharp Increase in Violent Crimes

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Culver City has seen a sharp increase in violent crimes the past few weeks. Starting with a...

Photo: Facebook (@PaniniKabobGrill)
Dining, News

Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab...

Emily Grill in Culver City. Photo: Uber Eats
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

P-22. Photo: Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife.
News, Upbeat Beat

P-22 Ain’t the Only Cat in Town

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic’s New Program Expands Services to Families From Pregnancy Through First Three Years of Child’s Life

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tikun Olam Foundation’s $5 million grant helps create the community connection at nonprofit community health center  Venice Family Clinic, a...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...

The Actors’ Gang performs Mighty Morphin Midsummer in the past. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Shakespeare in the Park for Families Is Returning This Summer to Culver City

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

After a 2-year hiatus The Actors’ Gang production returns to Media Park The Actors’ Gang brings back the long-anticipated Free...

The intersection of Green Valley Circle and Doverwood Drive in Culver City. Photo: Google.
News

73-Year-Old Woman Killed in Culver City Traffic Collision

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

July 4 incident remains under investigation by the CCPD By Sam Catanzaro A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a...
Crime, News

Man Who Supplied Flight Attendant with 60 Pounds of Cocaine to Smuggle at LAX Sentenced to Nearly 14 Years in Prison

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

A Jamaican man was sentenced last week to 165 months in federal prison for supplying a JetBlue flight attendant with...
News, Opinion

Column: Public Service Is Her Calling!

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Judicial Candidate Melissa Renee Hammond spent her life planning for this moment, to serve as a Judge of the Superior...
News

Campaign to Recall George Gascón Turns in Petition Signatures

July 12, 2022

Read more
July 12, 2022

Over 715,000 signatures submitted  By Dolores Quintana The campaign to recall progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR