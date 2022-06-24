Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

Bundy Drive property hits market

By Dolores Quintana

The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Feinberg, has been listed for sale at $48 million after the complex’s completion as reported by Boss Hunting.com.

The property is located at 1047 N. Bundy Drive in Brentwood and was a mansion built on spec by the developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati. It sits on a 1.26 acre of land in the Brentwood neighborhood and has 55,000 feet of space with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms and a two story guest house on the grounds.

Developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati said, as quoted by Boss Hunting.com, “The house is basically like a resort, with all the bells and whistles you can think of and dream of.”

The home comes with a wet bar, “world class” theatres with fiber optic ceilings that can simulate the look of the sky at night indoors, bathrooms outfitted with important marble, a spa, state of the art gym, an office as well two swimming pools, one an infinity pool and one indoors. The home also comes with a state of the art kitchen.

In addition, the amenities don’t stop there and also include a three hole putting green, a high tech gaming room with sport simulators, a double height great room, 1,000 gallon aquarium, a nine television “media wall”, a linear fireplace with a “monolithic” stone wall, a car showroom, a wellness center, and an onsite hair salon.

There was even a cannabis garden located on the roof but apparently, Feinberg sent an email to Nosrati’s before taking possession of the keys asking that the cannabis be replaced with a vegetable garden instead.

One luxury amenity that was built into the home with Feinberg specifically in mind is an NBA half-court decorated in Laker purple and gold that has the name Kobe and the player’s number, 24, printed on it. There are also photos of such Laker players are Lebron James and Bryant in the home. You can find a more detailed description of the home here.