Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

Bundy Drive property hits market

By Dolores Quintana

The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Feinberg, has been listed for sale at $48 million after the complex’s completion as reported by Boss Hunting.com

The property is located at 1047 N. Bundy Drive in Brentwood and was a mansion built on spec by the developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati. It sits on a 1.26 acre of land in the Brentwood neighborhood and has 55,000 feet of space with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms and a two story guest house on the grounds. 

Developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati said, as quoted by Boss Hunting.com, “The house is basically like a resort, with all the bells and whistles you can think of and dream of.”

The home comes with a wet bar, “world class” theatres with fiber optic ceilings that can simulate the look of the sky at night indoors, bathrooms outfitted with important marble, a spa, state of the art gym, an office as well two swimming pools, one an infinity pool and one indoors. The home also comes with a state of the art kitchen.  

In addition, the amenities don’t stop there and also include a three hole putting green, a high tech gaming room with sport simulators, a double height great room, 1,000 gallon aquarium, a nine television “media wall”, a linear fireplace with a “monolithic” stone wall, a car showroom, a wellness center, and an onsite hair salon. 

There was even a cannabis garden located on the roof but apparently, Feinberg sent an email to Nosrati’s before taking possession of the keys asking that the cannabis be replaced with a vegetable garden instead. 

One luxury amenity that was built into the home with Feinberg specifically in mind is an NBA half-court decorated in Laker purple and gold that has the name Kobe and the player’s number, 24, printed on it. There are also photos of such Laker players are Lebron James and Bryant in the home. You can find a more detailed description of the home here.

Culver City United Methodist Church. Photo: culverpalmsumc.org.
News, Real Estate

Affordable housing Planned for Culver City Methodist church property

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

95 units of housing, new church and preschool planned for 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana A development at...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield By Dolores Quintana Helio has begun construction on a new...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...
News

Car-Free Weekends Return to Downtown Culver City This Weekend

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Main Street between Culver Boulevard and city limits will become car free this weekend A Downtown Culver City street will...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd By Dolores Quintana Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver Closet Seeks More Volunteers

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Volunteers are needed to organize the new location for the Culver Closet, which is located in the Academy bungalow in...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...

Los Angeles, California
News, Real Estate

Pico Boulevard Development Gets New Look

June 18, 2022

Read more
June 18, 2022

Development at 6116-6144 W. Pico Boulevard would include 125 units By Dolores Quintana The design for a proposed mixed-use apartment...
News, Real Estate

Westside Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Westside families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

