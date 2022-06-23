June 24, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public. 

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles City Council this week passed a law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public. 

The motion, originally introduced by Councilmember Joe Buscaino, passed City Council Tuesday with a 9-3 vote. 

“Operating a for-profit enterprise on public streets intended for transportation and access is not an unavoidable consequence of being homeless. Every other business in the city is subjected to numerous restrictions and regulations that business owners must comply with, and this ordinance is no different,” Buscaino said in a statement following the Tuesday vote.

The dissenting votes came from Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Curren Price and Mike Bonin. Bonin, who represents Venice and much of the Westside, was not immediately available for comment.  

The ordinance is modeled on a Long Beach law prohibiting the assembly, disassembly, sale, offer of sale, and distribution of bicycles and bicycle parts on public property.

Buscaino says his law is intended to prevent bicycle chop shops, in which individuals disassemble stolen bicycles and sell the parts on sidewalks and other public spaces. He argues the ordinance would give the Los Angeles Police Department a “necessary tool” to decrease the number of bicycle thefts in the city. 

Under the proposed ordinance, which must be signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti before becoming law, a “chop shop” is defined as a place containing:

  • three or more bicycles
  • a bicycle frame with the gear cables or brake cables cut
  • two or more bicycles with parts missing
  • five or more bicycle parts.
  • The law does not apply to a person in possession of a single bicycle, which is being repaired as a result of a malfunction that occurred while they rode the bicycle. 

“The sole purpose of the repair shall be to restore the Bicycle to its operational form and enable the Person to resume riding the Bicycle,” reads the ordinance. 

In addition, the law does not apply to an individual operating under a valid City business license or permit authorizing such activities.

in Crime, News, Transportation
Related Posts
News

Car-Free Weekends Return to Downtown Culver City This Weekend

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Main Street between Culver Boulevard and city limits will become car free this weekend A Downtown Culver City street will...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd By Dolores Quintana Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver Closet Seeks More Volunteers

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Volunteers are needed to organize the new location for the Culver Closet, which is located in the Academy bungalow in...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Brush Fire Burns Over Three Acres in Ballona Wetlands

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

Saturday evening fire seems to be have been sparked by SUV, officials say By Sam Catanzaro A brush fire burned...

Los Angeles, California
News, Real Estate

Pico Boulevard Development Gets New Look

June 18, 2022

Read more
June 18, 2022

Development at 6116-6144 W. Pico Boulevard would include 125 units By Dolores Quintana The design for a proposed mixed-use apartment...
News, Real Estate

Westside Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Westside families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Rendering Runberg Architecture Group
News, Real Estate

Progress Underway at Culver City Senior Housing Development

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

11141 Washington Boulevard project begins vertical phase of construction By Dolores Quintana A new senior housing complex has begun its...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Sought for Stealing $4K From Culver City Gas Station

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Culver City police search for two suspects wanted in connection with June 11 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police...
News, Transportation

Culver CityBus Receives $645,750 to Analyze City’s Transit System and Develop Sustainability Roadmap

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Submitted by the City of Culver City The Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) announced in early June that the Culver City...

Scott Quinn Berkett. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office
Crime, News

Beverly Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Hire Hitman to Murder a Woman He Briefly Dated but Later Rebuffed Him

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

Scott Quinn Berkett faces up to 10 years in federal prison A Beverly Hills man pleaded guilty this week to...

Photo: Instagram (@kismetrotisserie).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development By Dolores Quintana Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One...

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ramen Spot Coming to Westchester

June 15, 2022

Read more
June 15, 2022

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR