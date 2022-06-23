June 24, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Car-Free Weekends Return to Downtown Culver City This Weekend

Main Street between Culver Boulevard and city limits will become car free this weekend

A Downtown Culver City street will be closed to vehicular traffic this weekend. 

On March 28, 2022, the City Council approved a plan to make Main Street car-free every weekend. Public Works Department staff, in coordination with the Fire and Police Departments, conducted a test closure from June 17 – June 20.

Beginning June 24, 2022, Main Street between Culver Boulevard and the City Limit will become car-free every weekend. Water-filled barricades will be placed at both ends of the street each Friday at 6 p.m. until the following Monday at 6 a.m.. 

All businesses will remain open. 

“Consider walking, biking, scooting or taking a Culver CityBus to Main Street. If you are arriving by car, please note that on-street parking on Main Street will be prohibited during that time, however the downtown parking structures will be open,” the City of Culver City said.

