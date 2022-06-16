June 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver CityBus Receives $645,750 to Analyze City’s Transit System and Develop Sustainability Roadmap

Submitted by the City of Culver City

The Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) announced in early June that the Culver City Transportation Department – Culver City’s mobility service provider – will receive $645,750 through the FTA Route Planning Restoration Program. Culver City was one of 50 transit agencies in the country and one of nine in California to receive part of the $25 million federal grant, which aims to restore and improve service that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an honor to be one of a small number of transit agencies in the country to receive this federal funding,” said Culver City Mayor Dr. Daniel Lee. “This award is a validation of the great work Culver City is doing to expand and improve mobility options through MOVE Culver City, vehicle electrification, and using emerging technologies to deliver mobility as a service.”

Culver City will use these grant funds to conduct a full-scale Comprehensive Service Analysis (CSA), which will analyze the City’s transit system to support the Transportation Department in developing a roadmap for a sustainable system that can achieve long-term growth. As part of the analysis process, the CSA will include surveys of transit riders and the community as well as stakeholder outreach via targeted interviews.

“This grant will allow the City to continue to allocate resources that prioritize user experience and convenience,” said Culver City Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz. “The results of the Comprehensive Service Analysis will inform the City’s decision-making process as we look to expand the delivery of efficient, environmentally friendly and affordable mobility options.”

In April 2022, an average of 6,635 people rode CityBus every day, a 33% increase from April 2021. In the same month, CityBus earned an on-time performance rate of 91%. As public demand for Culver City’s robust public transit system increases, the City will use the CSA to maintain efficiency, expand routes and prepare for increasing ridership. The CSA will also help the Transportation Department meet its goal of zero carbon emissions from CityBus by 2028. 

Federal funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and doesn’t require matching funds from Culver City. Beginning in spring 2023, the City will retain a contractor to conduct the analysis, which is anticipated to begin in winter 2024.

More information on the grant award announcement is available on the FTA website. To view all recipients of the FTA Route Planning Restoration Program grant, visit the funding selection page

Transportation
