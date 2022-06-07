June 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Community Corp. Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

Photo: Officials at the groundbreaking last week for Community Corp. of Santa Monica’s Vista Ballona development. Photo: Courtesy Community Corp.

Development provides 50 newly constructed, 100 percent affordable apartments in the Mar Vista

Last Friday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin and LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, attended Community Corporation of Santa Monica’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for their recently completed affordable housing development, Vista Ballona. 

The new development provides 50 newly constructed, 100 percent affordable apartments in the Mar Vista and is the organization’s first development outside of Santa Monica. It is located at  3960 Grand View Boulevard. 

Community Corp has set aside 12 units specifically for individuals with developmental disabilities. Community Corp. is partnering with Brilliant Corners and the Westside Regional Center for case management supportive services. The all-electric building was designed by FSY Architects and meets LEED Platinum standards. Walton Construction built the property.

“Solving our city’s affordable housing crisis requires an approach that is creative, visionary, and focused on sustainability,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “That’s exactly what we’re seeing at Vista Ballona: Affordable, and all-electric, homes for low-income Angelenos. This is what the future of housing in Los Angeles looks like.”

Community Corporation of Santa Monica is a non-profit housing organization founded in 1982. Since then, the organization has built or restored more than 80 properties throughout Santa Monica, creating over 1,800 affordable homes.

