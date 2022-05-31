June 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Arrests Made in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery of Tourists at Vacation Rental

Left: Artiz Alvarez. Right: Chanz Lee Yarbrough. Photo: LAPD.

Two men in their early 20s arrested in connection to April robbery

Police have arrested two men in connection with a follow-home robbery in Beverly Crest, where four tourists had over $70,00 in money and jewelry stolen from them at their vacation rental.  

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area. 

“As they were exiting their vehicle, three suspects approached them. Two were armed with handguns, and one was armed with a rifle. They demanded jewelry, pistol-whipped one of the victims, and forced them to go inside the residence. Once inside, they ordered the victims to the ground in the living room. The suspects ransacked the home, took the victim’s property, and drove away in a vehicle,” the LAPD reported. 

Two of the suspects were described by the victims as young Black men, and one was described as a young Hispanic man.

The property taken from the victims included a high-end watch, Mercedes key fob, phones, designer clothing, and currency.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 100 block of South Virgil Avenue. A radio call was generated. When officers responded, they observed a blood trail leading from the sidewalk to an apartment door. Officers surrounded the building. LAPD SWAT responded to the location, made entry, and determined there were no occupants inside the apartment.

A search warrant was obtained for the apartment. Many of the items taken in the Home Invasion Robbery were discovered inside the apartment. Three guns were also recovered at the location. Two semi-automatic handguns and an “AR Pistol.”

At 2:15 a.m., Chanz Lee Yarbrough entered a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Yarbrough claimed an unknown person shot him at an unknown location in Hollywood.

Detectives determined that the three suspects committed the home invasion robbery and drove directly to the 100 block of South Virgil Avenue, where one of them resided. As they were gathering the stolen property from their vehicle, one of the suspects accidentally shot the other in the leg. The three suspects took the stolen property and their guns into the apartment. They left a short time later and transported Yarbrough to the hospital.

Detectives identified Chanz Lee Yarbrough, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, and Artiz Alvarez, a 20-year-old resident of Los Angeles, as two of the three suspects in this case.

On April 25, 2022, detectives located and arrested Alvarez. He was booked for a kidnap for robbery.

Two days later, the District Attorney’s Office charged Alvarez with four counts of kidnap for Robbery, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count ex-con with a gun. At the time of this robbery, Alvarez was out on bond for a different robbery.

On May 24, 2022, detectives located and arrested Yarbrough. He was booked for a kidnap for robbery.

The following day, the DA’s Office charged Yarbrough with four counts of kidnap for robbery and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The third suspect has yet to be identified.

Detectives are releasing the photos of the arrested suspects because they believe there are additional victims of crimes committed by the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident, additional incidents involving these suspects, or for more information is asked to call the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide. Anyone with information or video regarding these incidents is urged to contact Detective Marsden and Detective Delph at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send an email to RHDtipline@lapd.online.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News

Traffic Impacts During MOVE Culver City Project Adjustments This Week

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Submitted by the City of Culver City The City’s contractors will be performing adjustments and maintenance work in the MOVE...

Photo: Joe Bryant.
News, Real Estate

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

May 28, 2022

Read more
May 28, 2022

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price By Sam Catanzaro The seller of...

Rendering: Helio.
News, Real Estate

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
Education, News

Culver City School Board Votes to Support Effort That Would Allow 16-Year-Olds to Vote

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Vote 16 would allow 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City school...

Quoc Tran. Photo: CCUSD.
News

Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

May 25, 2022 Dear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members,  Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Unified School District Students Come Together for Concert

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Last week fourth and fifth graders from all five CCUSD elementary schools,...

Photo: larabbits.org
News

Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding...
Crime, News

Culver City Man Robbed at Gunpoint While in Garage

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to May 10 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested a man for the...
News

Landmark Theater Official Closes on Pico

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Pico Boulevard location closes Sunday By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Theater on Pico Boulevard in Westwood has officially closed.  The...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Rendering: SHoP Architects
News, Real Estate

Large Mixed Use Project Approved Near La Cienega Jefferson Station Metro Stop

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Development would include 227,000 square feet of office space along with retail By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Planning...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR