May 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Music Festival Inspired Food Event ‘Eeeeeats Con LA’

‘Eeeeeats Con LA’ was a culinary event featuring food from around the world and many local favorites in addition to speakers and performances. See some of the event highlights in this video brought to you by Invisible Gardner.

in Food & Drink, Video
