Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

Quoc Tran. Photo: CCUSD.

May 25, 2022

Dear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members, 

Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on the campus of Robb Elementary School, opened fire and killed and wounded multiple victims. The mass shooting took the lives of two teachers and 19 children. The children of this elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were between the age of seven and 10 years old.

Gunman. Campus. Shooting. Children. Teachers.

It is near impossible to describe the heartbroken sorrow and the deep and dark frustration of this senseless tragedy. Culver City Unified School District community weeps for the families and staff at Robb Elementary School.

Many are now feeling their own grief, loss, and anger as we struggle to comprehend this latest violence targeting children and educators. Sadder still are the echoes of the shooting last week in Buffalo, New York, where another mass shooter, the same age, deliberately targeted Black residents at a neighborhood supermarket, leaving 10 innocent people dead. 

The violence is relentless, appalling and unacceptable, and must be confronted. The CCUSD community must raise its collective voice demanding changes to laws that will ensure our students, staff and families are safe in every school every day.

We have clear plans and procedures to deal with emergency situations. Further, in response to recent events across the country, the school district is increasing supervision and security at all sites. Most schools have at least two administrators on-site, and CCPD is providing additional security for all schools. These additional precautionary measures will be in place until the end of the school year. We are reviewing other precautionary measures that will be implemented to maintain both a secure and nurturing environment for our students.

Senseless violence like this will increase anxiety among our students, staff, and families – especially when violence is targeted at communities of color, as it was in Buffalo – or impacts immigrant communities, as it did yesterday in Texas. Please know that CCUSD counselors will be prepared to reach out to those who are struggling today and throughout the week. Our staff are trained on what to do if a student raises a concern or has questions about this violent event.

Keep hugging your children, tell them you love them, and let them know that you and the important people in their lives are there to keep them safe. And if you sense your child or any other children that you interact with are troubled, or show signs of despair, please pay attention. Reach out to a school counselor, administrator, teacher, or mental health professional. While there is never any guarantee that this sort of tragedy can be prevented, in every case like this there were warning signs. We urge you to err on the side of caution, and if you sense something, say something.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or if I can provide any support.

Respectfully,

Quoc Tran, Superintendent

Resources:
Parent Guidelines for Helping Youth After the Recent Shooting (The National Child Traumatic Stress Network – English/Spanish) 
Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers (National Association of School Psychologists) 
Helping Children Cope with Frightening News (Child Mind Institute)
Coping in the Aftermath of a Shooting (American Counseling Association) 
Trauma and Disaster Mental Health (American Counseling Association)
Teaching in the Wake of Violence (Facing History and Ourselves)
Supporting Employees in Coping with Community Violence (Employee Assistance for Education –EASE)
How to Talk to Kids About School Shootings (Common Sense Media)
Helping Your Children Manage Distress in the Aftermath of a School Shooting (American Psychological Association)
Talking to Kids About Racism and Violence (Childmind.org)Buffalo: How to Talk with Young People (Anti Defamation League)

