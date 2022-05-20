May 21, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Large Mixed Use Project Approved Near La Cienega Jefferson Station Metro Stop

Rendering: SHoP Architects

Development would include 227,000 square feet of office space along with retail

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission has unanimously approved a new proposal that would redevelop a storage facility that sits next to the La Cienega/Jefferson Metro stop as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project would bring new housing, offices and buildings that would have commercial uses to the area. 

The United States division of Australian real estate and construction company Lendlease is developing the project which would be located at 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard on a nearly 3.5-acre lot. The plans involved building two mid-rise level buildings that would hold 260 residential units, around 227,000 square feet of office space and 2,869 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The complex would come with parking for 785 vehicles. 

The developers plan on using density bonus incentives to be able to build this project which has buildings that are much larger than zoning ordinances would normally allow. The agreement would call for the developers to reserve 22 units for deed-restricted very low-income affordable housing and an additional 7 units that would be designated as workforce housing. 

The designer of record on the project is SHoP Architects and the plans describe the construction of a 13-story, 150-foot tall residential building and a six-story, approximately 92-foot tall office building. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the renderings show two contemporary mid-rise buildings that have upper-level setbacks which would be used to create terrace decks. 

The office building’s plans call for mass timber to be used in its design and construction.

3401 La Cienega is on track to break ground in early 2023 and be open for business in 2025, per the environmental report from the City of Los Angeles. 

There were no parties that opposed the 3401 La Cienega project’s filing for entitlements but the project’s tract map was appealed by Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility, which is an organization that will frequently appeal or oppose large development projects that apply for entitlements in Los Angeles. 

This appeal was rejected by the Planning Commission and its argument is that the environmental study that was put together for the project did not fully review the potential impact that the project might have on greenhouse gas emissions and air quality. 

There are a number of projects in this area that are starting to gear up which are large and mixed-use projects that surround the Metro stop at La Cienega/Jefferson station.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Staff Writer A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight The...
Education, News

Culver City Board of Education Increases Preschool Program Price

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

At the Tuesday, May 10 Board of Education meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve an increase in fees for...
News

CD-11 Profile: The Allison Holdorff-Polhill Interview

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Nick Antonicello speaks to council candidate Allison Holdorff-Polhill on homelessness, city finances and the current and future state of the...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Eataly Spring into Summer Festa Is Coming On May 19

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Experience The Spring Season At Eataly Who says there aren’t any seasons in Los Angeles? From fresh to light and...

Photo: Courtesy of Motional
News

Motional And UberEats Launch Autonomous Deliveries In Santa Monica

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

There Are Plans For Expansion Into The Rest Of Los Angeles Motional, a global driverless technology leader, and Uber Technologies...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista

May 18, 2022

Read more
May 18, 2022

Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...

Photo: Courtesy of UCLA
News

Only 10 Vaquita Porpoises Survive, But The Species May Not Be Doomed

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

Hope remains for the porpoise species not only survive but thrive with human help. By Stuart Wolpert The vaquita porpoise,...

Photo: Courtesy of The American Cinematheque Facebook
News

The American Cinematheque Brings “Bleak Week” To Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre And The Los Feliz Three Theatre

May 17, 2022

Read more
May 17, 2022

33 Films From 18 Countries In One Week. By Dolores Quintana Sometimes when things are tough and you’re feeling down,...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty
News

The price of gasoline in Los Angeles County Has Experienced The Largest Increase Since February

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Gasoline prices in Orange County Have Also Increased By Dolores Quintana Regular self-serve gasoline in the county of Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Mixed-Use Complex In Palms Has Moved Into The Next Phase Of Construction

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Building will have 68 units of residential housing.  By Dolores Quintana At 3659 S. Motor Avenue in Palms, wood framing...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Four-Story Residential Structure Has Begun Construction In Mar Vista

May 16, 2022

Read more
May 16, 2022

Structure will be located at National and Federal. By Dolores Quintana Harpco Construction announced that construction has begun in Mar...

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Office Construction Is Starting To Rise In Los Angeles

May 15, 2022

Read more
May 15, 2022

Property vacancies are still affecting growth.  By Dolores Quintana In March, the Los Angeles Metropolitan area had 3.2 million square...

Photo: Facebook (@MarinaDelReySheriffsStation).
News

Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies  By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey could soon...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR