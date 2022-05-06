May 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products

By Dolores Quintana

Members of the Los Angeles City Council have introduced a motion to establish a program in Los Angeles County that would create an emblem and licensing program for cannabis establishments. 

This program would exist to help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products. The Los Angeles County Emblem Program For Authorized Cannabis stores would allow delivery and storefront cannabis sellers to apply for the county emblem and arrange for a required inspection. Once they pass the inspection, they can legally display the emblem which would be a sign of quality and safety in Los Angeles county. 

“Unfortunately, unlicensed commercial cannabis activity continues to undermine the legal commercial cannabis industry and threaten the health and safety of Los Angeles residents,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz, one of the motion’s sponsors. “I have been working on getting this emblem program designed and implemented for the past few years because consumers have a difficult time discerning legal and illegal businesses by appearance and maybe unknowingly doing business with unlicensed operators, many of which sell unregulated products that are tainted, contaminated or mislabeled, and could cause serious illness if consumed.”

If the City Council passes the motion, the Los Angeles City Attorney would draft an ordinance that would implement the program within the City of Los Angeles. If passed, this program would start licensing cannabis businesses later this year, according to Koretz. 

“Establishing an Emblem Program will allow patrons to make an informed choice of where they want to shop and spend their hard-earned money. This initiative will provide a comfort level that they’re at a business that is properly regulated and inspected by the county. Furthermore, such a program will inform customers of safe locations to shop for legal cannabis.” said Councilmember Curren Price,  co-sponsor of the motion. 

Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director, praised the council members for the motion and for its consideration. Ferrar said that the Emblem program could help improve safety among cannabis businesses and protect consumers. Under the program, the Department of Public Health would be responsible for inspections of cannabis establishments and ensuring that all products are licensed and safe.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
The Disability Community Resource Center on Venice Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
News, Transportation

UCLA Study Offers Strategy for Freeway Congestion Pricing That Reduces Burden on Low-Income Residents

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Claudia Bustamante/UCLA Newsroom  Among transportation experts, congestion pricing is the gold standard policy for managing traffic on freeways and highways....

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Unified Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

Officials say weekly testing will continue By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials this week lifted an indoor mask mandate...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...

Photo: Citizen App
News

LAFD Combats Mar Vista Home Fire

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Mountain View home catches fire Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a Mar Vista fire this...
Crime, News

Anti-Semitic Hate Fliers Found in Culver City

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Total of 13 copies of this publication found in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro 13 anti-Semitic hate fliers were found...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Getting Revamped Lunch Area

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Panther Plaza Redesign will provide better sitting for students Culver City Middle School students will soon get an upgrade to...

Photo: Courtesy of 11:11 Projects
News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Announces Locations for 10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

First festival kicks off May 14-15 in Inglewood with live music, art activations, food trucks, and more In celebration of...
Crime, News

Suspect Arrested After Following Victim to Car at Beverly Center

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

A suspect was been arrested after robbing a person walking back to their vehicle at the Beverly Center.  According to...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...

The intersection of Palms and Vinton. Photo: Google.
News

Person Killed by Car in Palms

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Man killed in area of Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally struck by a...
News, Upbeat Beat

Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner.  With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR