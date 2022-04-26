April 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates

Photo: Getty Photos

Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will hold a Zoom debate with candidates to replace outgoing City Councilmember Mike Bonin in City Council District 11 on Monday, April 25. Six of the candidates will be attending. Some of the cities within this city council district are Pacific Palisades, Marina Del Rey, Mar Vista, Palms, Sawtelle and Venice. 

You will find the following candidates at this Zoom debate, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Erin Darling
Greg Good
Jim Murez
Mike Newhouse
Traci Park
Allison Holdorff Polhill

You can attend this debate through the Zoom webinar link here

The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils is also holding a candidate debate among the candidates who seek to replace Sheila Kuehl as Los Angeles County Supervisor in District Three. Supervisor Kuehl is retiring and the three candidates for her seat will debate via Zoom meeting on Wednesday, April 27 starting at 7:00 p.m. for two hours. The debate will end at 9:00 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors District Three contains Pacific Palisades, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, The Santa Monica Mountain area and the Western San Fernando Valley among other cities. 

The candidates attending are:

Bob Herzberg
Lindsay Horvath
Henry Stern

You can attend this debate through the Zoom webinar link here.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Education, News

CCUSD Community Budget Advisory Committee Seeks Six Members

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Board of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Extends Mask Mandate for Schools

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

Indoor mask wearing required until May 2 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials last week extended the school district’s...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Antisemitic flyers found in Beverly Hills During A Jewish Holiday

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The flyers again make unsubstantiated accusations against the Jewish people In a disturbing turn of events, anonymous antisemitic flyers have...

Photo: Westside Today
News

Culver City Mom Heidi Planck Still Missing Six Months Later, Remembered By Her Friends

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Her disappearance may be related to her boss and allegations against him Culver City mom Heidi Planck is still missing...

Photo: Optimum Seismic
News

Culver City Chamber Partners with Area Company to Conduct Earthquake Retrofit Workshop

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The City of Culver City conducted an inventory of buildings that are most vulnerable to serious earthquake damage based on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR