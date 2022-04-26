Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates

Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will hold a Zoom debate with candidates to replace outgoing City Councilmember Mike Bonin in City Council District 11 on Monday, April 25. Six of the candidates will be attending. Some of the cities within this city council district are Pacific Palisades, Marina Del Rey, Mar Vista, Palms, Sawtelle and Venice.

You will find the following candidates at this Zoom debate, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Erin Darling

Greg Good

Jim Murez

Mike Newhouse

Traci Park

Allison Holdorff Polhill

You can attend this debate through the Zoom webinar link here.

The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils is also holding a candidate debate among the candidates who seek to replace Sheila Kuehl as Los Angeles County Supervisor in District Three. Supervisor Kuehl is retiring and the three candidates for her seat will debate via Zoom meeting on Wednesday, April 27 starting at 7:00 p.m. for two hours. The debate will end at 9:00 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors District Three contains Pacific Palisades, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, The Santa Monica Mountain area and the Western San Fernando Valley among other cities.

The candidates attending are:

Bob Herzberg

Lindsay Horvath

Henry Stern

You can attend this debate through the Zoom webinar link here.