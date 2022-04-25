April 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCUSD Community Budget Advisory Committee Seeks Six Members

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The Board of Education of Culver City Unified School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the District’s Community Budget Advisory Committee (“CBAC”).

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022. Late applications may not be accepted.

﻿The Appointees will be appointed to serve from the date of Board approval until June 30, 2024, and will be eligible for reappointment by the Board of Education for a second and third two-year term as applicable.

The appointee will be expected to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Committee Ethics Policy Statement and to attend a Brown Act / AB1234 (Ethics) training at a date and time to be determined.

The Appointments for these openings are scheduled to be considered by the Board of Education during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, June 10, 2022. Applicants are encouraged to attend this meeting.

The application form is linked here, and is also available in person during business hours from Culver City Unified School District’s Business Services Department, located on the second floor at the District Office at 4034 Irving Place, Culver City, CA. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.. – 4:30 p.m.

Completed applications should be mailed or faxed to the Business Services Department of Culver City Unified School District or emailed to CBACapps@ccusd.org by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022

in Education, News
Related Posts
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Extends Mask Mandate for Schools

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

Indoor mask wearing required until May 2 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials last week extended the school district’s...

Photo: CCUSD
Education, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD’s Music Education Program Receives National Recognition for Third Year in a Row

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

For the third year in a row, CCUSD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Antisemitic flyers found in Beverly Hills During A Jewish Holiday

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The flyers again make unsubstantiated accusations against the Jewish people In a disturbing turn of events, anonymous antisemitic flyers have...

Photo: Westside Today
News

Culver City Mom Heidi Planck Still Missing Six Months Later, Remembered By Her Friends

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Her disappearance may be related to her boss and allegations against him Culver City mom Heidi Planck is still missing...

Photo: Optimum Seismic
News

Culver City Chamber Partners with Area Company to Conduct Earthquake Retrofit Workshop

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The City of Culver City conducted an inventory of buildings that are most vulnerable to serious earthquake damage based on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division.
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Drug Bust Nets Hundreds of Pounds of Cannabis, $2 Million Dollars

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested following search warrant last week By Dolores Quintana According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects...

Astro Motel in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

French Bulldog Stolen From Motel in Violent Culver City Robbery

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Culver City police seek three suspects in connection to April 5 incident, one suspect arrested By Sam Catanzaro Police are...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR