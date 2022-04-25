CCUSD Community Budget Advisory Committee Seeks Six Members

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022.

The Board of Education of Culver City Unified School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the District’s Community Budget Advisory Committee (“CBAC”).

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022. Late applications may not be accepted.

﻿The Appointees will be appointed to serve from the date of Board approval until June 30, 2024, and will be eligible for reappointment by the Board of Education for a second and third two-year term as applicable.

The appointee will be expected to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Committee Ethics Policy Statement and to attend a Brown Act / AB1234 (Ethics) training at a date and time to be determined.

The Appointments for these openings are scheduled to be considered by the Board of Education during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, June 10, 2022. Applicants are encouraged to attend this meeting.

The application form is linked here, and is also available in person during business hours from Culver City Unified School District’s Business Services Department, located on the second floor at the District Office at 4034 Irving Place, Culver City, CA. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.. – 4:30 p.m.

Completed applications should be mailed or faxed to the Business Services Department of Culver City Unified School District or emailed to CBACapps@ccusd.org by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022