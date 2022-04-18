Antisemitic flyers found in Beverly Hills During A Jewish Holiday

The flyers again make unsubstantiated accusations against the Jewish people

In a disturbing turn of events, anonymous antisemitic flyers have been found in Beverly Hills and in other parts of the Los Angeles County on a Jewish holiday for the second time in five months as reported by KTLA.com and The Los Angeles Times.

The accusations on the flyers from the first time said, “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish” during Hanukkah last year as reported by KTLA.com. On Saturday morning, which was Passover, the second flyer said, “Every Single Aspect of The Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish.” as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

These two incidents weren’t the only times that antisemitic flyers were discovered. In December of 2021, more antisemitic flyers were found in Beverly Hills and Pasadena as reported by KTLA.com. However, they were not distributed on a Jewish holiday specifically.

Lieutenant Trejo, of the Beverly Hills Police Department, said that “hundreds of flyers” were found in North Beverly Hills according to KTLA.com. Flyers were also found in West Los Angeles and Hollywood. Officer Eisenman of the Hollywood Division confirmed that the antisemitic flyers were also found in Los Angeles according to KTLA.com.

It is unclear exactly who is behind these flyers because they were anonymously distributed, but since the flyers are similar and have the same list of government officials on them, according to KTLA.com, it does point to the possibility that the same person or group is responsible for all of these acts.

Lili Bosse, Mayor of Beverly Hills, took to Twitter to condemn the flyers.

“Hate will NEVER win. The despicable flyers filled with hate dropped off at doorsteps in our city and Los Angeles is horrific and disgusting. As a daughter of a Holocaust survivor, I will always speak out against #antisemitism and hate of any kind. #neverforget,” she wrote as quoted by KTLA.com.