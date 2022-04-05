Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks us through how the program will work.
CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage
April 5, 2022 Staff Report
Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...
Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles
April 4, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...
Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery of Culver City Gas Station
April 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Two adults and one minor arrested in connection to March 18 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Two adults and a minor...
New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws
April 4, 2022 Staff Report
Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...
Culver City Announces Imminent Purchase of Two Motels Through Project Homekey
3868 and 3900 Sepulveda Boulevardam hotels to become housing By Dolores Quintana Project Homekey has made it possible for both...
62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms
Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...
Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction
Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes
April 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
West LA Home Invasion Robbers Zip Tie Victim
April 1, 2022 Staff Report
Two seperate violent incident rattle Westside Tuesday night Three gunmen forced their way into a West Los Angeles home this...
Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores
April 1, 2022 Staff Report
Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...
The Culver Steps to Hold a Series of Free Weekly Performances Featuring Talented Local Musicians
March 29, 2022 Staff Report
The Culver Steps, a mixed-use development in downtown Culver City, will host a series of weekly “Sounds on the Steps”...
Culver City’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza is Here Again
March 29, 2022 Staff Report
Join the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team for a fun egg hunt through Culver City Parks! In...
