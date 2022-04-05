April 5, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks us through how the program will work.
.
Video brought to you by Roots & Wings.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News

CNN Report Raises Questions About VA Land Usage

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Questions have been raised about the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) usage of land that was donated specifically to house...

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.
News

Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...

Security footage showing a March 18 armed robbery at a Culver City gas station. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery of Culver City Gas Station

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Two adults and one minor arrested in connection to March 18 robbery  By Sam Catanzaro Two adults and a minor...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...

3900 Sepulveda Blvd. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Announces Imminent Purchase of Two Motels Through Project Homekey

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

3868 and 3900 Sepulveda Boulevardam hotels to become housing By Dolores Quintana Project Homekey has made it possible for both...

Rendering: Albert Group Architects.
News, Real Estate

62 Unit, Six Story Apartment Structure Is Nearly Complete in Palms

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Development has been in the works since 2016 By Dolores Quintana The new apartment complex at 3642 S. Motor Avenue...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
Video

Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
Crime, News

West LA Home Invasion Robbers Zip Tie Victim

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Two seperate violent incident rattle Westside Tuesday night Three gunmen forced their way into a West Los Angeles home this...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
Video, Wellness

Historic Lawn Bowling Club Now Open For Evening Activities

March 30, 2022

Read more
March 30, 2022

Santa Monica Bowl Club has been around since the 1940s and it continues to bring the community together for weekly...

Photo: theculversteps.com
News, Upbeat Beat

The Culver Steps to Hold a Series of Free Weekly Performances Featuring Talented Local Musicians

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

The Culver Steps, a mixed-use development in downtown Culver City, will host a series of weekly “Sounds on the Steps”...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza is Here Again

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Join the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team for a fun egg hunt through Culver City Parks!  In...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR