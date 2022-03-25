March 25, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine

Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees 

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously to ask LA County’s CEO, Fesia Davenport’s office to arrange for the County to be ready to offer any services that may be needed by Ukrainian refugees in Los Angeles during this conflict or when the war ends. 

County Supervisor Hilda Solis, drafted the motion which said, “As of last week, more than 2.5 million people, mostly women and children from Ukraine, have fled the country because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s senseless war. Millions more have been displaced and will eventually seek refuge in neighboring countries. This Board remains in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and I support the President’s actions in regard to sanctions and applaud his decision to grant temporary protected status to Ukrainians who are currently here, which this Board requested thanks to the motion by Supervisor [Janice] Hahn. The President also said that the United States should welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms and I agree, as we have done time and time again.”

Solis’ motion called for CEO Davenport’s office to “coordinate with the Department of Public Social Services, the Office of Immigrant Affairs, and other relevant County departments.” The motion additionally moved that the County should supply the Ukrainian residents of Los Angeles county with any information that they would need about services for their families here in Los Angeles and any who might still be in Ukraine. 

Solis added that “Many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries and may want to remain in Europe in case there’s a chance to return to their home in the future. And countries in the European Union are providing Ukrainian refugees with short term residency and other benefits such as work authorization. The United States should do the same: provide humanitarian parole visas to Ukrainians who have family members in the United States and want to reside here.” and that her motion was patterned after similar compassionate legislation that was passed by European Union countries and was meant to make the County of Los Angeles ready to help Ukranians here and in Europe.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Solis pointed to the United States policy regarding the refugees from Afghanistan who are in an especially precarious position after the U.S. Army left the country which then came under Taliban control. Afghan refugees were granted temporary protected status by the United States government on March 16 as reported by The Associated Press. The TPS status allows Afghan refugees, who must already be in the United States, to stay for 18 months so long as they pass a background check. This will give help to many Afghan refugees who were evacuated from their country after the US retreat and make it possible for the refugees to work legally in the United States. It is necessary since the short term humanitarian parole will expire before evacuees can get through the backlogged immigration process and receive permanent residency. This status will also help many of the Afghan students and others who were already in the United States and cannot return due to safety concerns.

in News
Related Posts
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

Photo: screenland5k.com
News

Culver City’s Screenland 5K This Weekend

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Submitted by the City of Culver City On Sunday March 27, 2022, Academy Award Sunday, the 5th Annual Screenland 5K...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Rendering of 3900 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, by John Kaliski Architects (JKA).
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Awarded $26.6 Million in State Homekey Funds

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Two motel repurpose projects will create 76 units of emergency shelter and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness The City...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...

Bill Austin's California ID. Photo: Courtesy of Subsecretaría de Protección Civil BCS.
News

Search Underway in Mexico to Find Marina del Rey Boat Owner

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Bill Austin missing since last weekend By Sam Catanzaro  When a Marina del Rey man’s boat ran ashore in Baja...

Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Murder Suspect Arrested in Mar Vista Starbucks After Car Chase From Long Beach

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Corderell McKnight arrested Sunday evening after shooting woman in Long Beach By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested a murder suspect in...

11995 Culver Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Mixed-Use Development Unwrapped

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

24 units and 720 square feet of commercial space coming to Culver Boulevard in Del Rey By Dolores Quintana A...

The Vista Ballona development seen on March 18. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana Community Corporation of Santa...
News, Real Estate

Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied  By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...
Crime, News

Federal Prosecutors Indict Two Men for Armed Robbery Spree Using Semi-Automatic Firearm to Rob Local 7-Elevens

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Kyle Richard Williams and Colin Powell Lacey charged in connection to 2021 incidents By Sam Catanzaro A federal grand jury...

Photo: Getty.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Follow-Home Robbery Suspects

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Khalil Thompson and Micah McDonald arrested in connection to March 11 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested...

Photo: City of Culver City.
News

Culver City Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

City Council votes to rescind vaccine verification requirements and to resume in-person meetings By Sam Catanzaro This week Culver City...

Photo: 99ranch.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside’s First 99 Ranch Market Set to Open

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

1364 S. Westwood Boulevard location for Asian grocery store By Dolores Quintana The Westside’s first 99 Ranch Market–the popular Asian...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR