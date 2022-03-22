March 22, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,135 stations in Los Angeles. Prices in Los Angeles are 120.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.05/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Los Angeles was priced at $5.34/g Sunday while the most expensive was $7.51/g, a difference of $2.17/g. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $4.99/g while the highest was $7.80/g, a difference of $2.81/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23/g today. The national average is up 71.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.37/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Los Angeles and the national average going back ten years:

  • March 21, 2021: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
  • March 21, 2020: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)
  • March 21, 2019: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
  • March 21, 2018: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
  • March 21, 2017: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
  • March 21, 2016: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)
  • March 21, 2015: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
  • March 21, 2014: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
  • March 21, 2013: $4.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
  • March 21, 2012: $4.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.’

