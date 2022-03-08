March 10, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Seek Suspect for Fatal Baldwin Hills Hit-and-Run

The intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Obama Boulevard where at fatal hit-and-run took place last week. Photo: Google.

Detectives seek suspect wanted in connection to March 4 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for a Baldwin Hills hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on March 4 around 1:28 a.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on La Cienega Boulevard struck a male pedestrian who was lying down on the roadway in the north crosswalk at Obama Boulevard. 

“Detectives are investigating to determine how the victim got onto the roadway and how many vehicles struck the victim,” the LAPD said. 

The suspect fled northbound La Cienega Boulevard without stopping, identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law, according to police. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

The identity of the male victim is not being released until additional family is notified. 

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to individuals that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Officer Chavarria or Detective Moreno at (323) 421-2500, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.  After 5:00 p.m., please contact South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander at 323-421-2570.  During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

in Crime, News, Transportation
Related Posts
Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

San Francisco-Based Sandwich Spot Coming to Marina del Rey

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

The Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, circa 2004-2005.. Photo: Facebook (@CTGLA)/Theatre Archival Fellows.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Theatre returns to Culver City landmark with world premiere of Alma’ By Sam Catanzaro After more than two years, the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

Greg Goodyear. Photo: CCUSD.
News

Memorial for Greg Goodyear Set for March 18

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Memorial services for longtime Culver City High School football coach and former...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

Rendering: Runberg Architecture Group.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Senior Housing Project Breaks Ground

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Washington Boulevard project will have 154 units By Dolores Quintana A five-story senior housing project has broken ground in Culver...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Amazon Books in Marina del Rey. Photo: Google.
News

Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore...
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Arrested for Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Michael Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News

Venice Family Clinic Launches Street Medicine Curriculum

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Training guide designed to educate next generation of homeless health care providers By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic has launched...

Photo: Facebook (@lapdpacificdivision).
News

LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department On March 29, 2022, Operations-West...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR