LAPD Seek Suspect for Fatal Baldwin Hills Hit-and-Run

Detectives seek suspect wanted in connection to March 4 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for a Baldwin Hills hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on March 4 around 1:28 a.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on La Cienega Boulevard struck a male pedestrian who was lying down on the roadway in the north crosswalk at Obama Boulevard.

“Detectives are investigating to determine how the victim got onto the roadway and how many vehicles struck the victim,” the LAPD said.

The suspect fled northbound La Cienega Boulevard without stopping, identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law, according to police.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

The identity of the male victim is not being released until additional family is notified.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to individuals that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Officer Chavarria or Detective Moreno at (323) 421-2500, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. After 5:00 p.m., please contact South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander at 323-421-2570. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).