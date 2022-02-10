The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video brought to you by IDI Clothing.
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV
February 9, 2022 Staff Report
You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation
Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...
Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event
Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...
2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced
Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
UCLA Chancellor Establishes Task Force To Review UCLA Threat Response
After Former Lecturer Made Threats A Full Review of Policies Is Needed After the mass violence threat that occured last...
Outdoor Dining Expansion Construction Begins In Downtown Culver City
Construction Will Cause A Temporary Loss In Dining Space By Dolores Quintana Culver City has just started a construction project...
Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Five-Story Development Planned in Rancho Park
February 6, 2022 Staff Report
Developer seeks to demolish pair of commercial buildings on Pico By Dolores Quintana A five-story mixed-use development could be coming...
Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program
February 4, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
Massive La Cienega/Jefferson Metro Station Project Advances
February 4, 2022 Staff Report
Environmental assessment released for 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard development By Dolores Quintana Australian developer and real estate investment group...
Culver City Report of Suspicious Person Results in Suspect Barricaded in a Stolen U-Haul Truck
February 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
January 27 incident handled by Culver City Police Department By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police took into custody a woman...
Culver City Bar Alcohol License Suspended Following Fatal DUI Crash
February 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
ABC suspends the license of the Cinema Bar in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro State officials have suspended the alcohol...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...Read more
POPULAR
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...Read more