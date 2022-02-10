February 10, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video brought to you by IDI Clothing.

in News, Sports, Video
Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Video

Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic
Charity, News

Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Film, Life and Arts, News

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations  By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...

Photo: UCLA Campus Photo
News

UCLA Chancellor Establishes Task Force To Review UCLA Threat Response

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

After Former Lecturer Made Threats A Full Review of Policies Is Needed After the mass violence threat that occured last...

Photo: Culver City Construction Photo, Credit Culver City Website
News

Outdoor Dining Expansion Construction Begins In Downtown Culver City

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Construction Will Cause A Temporary Loss In Dining Space By Dolores Quintana  Culver City has just started a construction project...
Video

Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...

Rendering: Warren Techentin Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Planned in Rancho Park

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

Developer seeks to demolish pair of commercial buildings on Pico By Dolores Quintana A five-story mixed-use development could be coming...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

A rendering of a development planned for 3401 La Cienega. Credit: SHoP Architects.
News, Real Estate

Massive La Cienega/Jefferson Metro Station Project Advances

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

Environmental assessment released for 3401 S. La Cienega Boulevard development By Dolores Quintana Australian developer and real estate investment group...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Crime, News

Culver City Report of Suspicious Person Results in Suspect Barricaded in a Stolen U-Haul Truck

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

January 27 incident handled by Culver City Police Department By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police took into custody a woman...

Photo: California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Crime, News

Culver City Bar Alcohol License Suspended Following Fatal DUI Crash

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

ABC suspends the license of the Cinema Bar in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro State officials have suspended the alcohol...

